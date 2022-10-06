Mild to moderate spondylolisthesis may cause little or no pain, particularly in young people.

When pain occurs in adolescents, it is felt on only one side of the spine and may travel down a leg. The pain may accompany a fracture.

When pain occurs in adults, it is felt over a specific part of the spine and travels down both legs. In these cases, the pain results from a degenerative condition.

Pain is worsened by standing or leaning back. It can be accompanied by numbness, weakness, or both in the legs.