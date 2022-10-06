Lumbar spinal stenosis is narrowing of the spinal canal in the lower back. The narrowing squeezes (compresses) the nerves that travel through the lower back into the legs.

Osteoarthritis, injuries, spondylolisthesis, and spondylolysis can cause narrowing of the spinal canal.

Pain is felt in the low back and may travel down one or both legs.

The diagnosis is based on a doctor's evaluation and sometimes on the results of imaging or electrodiagnostic tests.

Treatment includes measures to relieve pain and sometimes surgery.

The spinal canal runs through the center of the spine and contains the spinal cord and the bundle of nerves that extends downward from the bottom of the spinal cord in the lower back. The word lumbar means lower, and stenosis means narrowing.

The Spine and Spinal Cord video

Along the length of the spinal cord are the spinal nerves. The spinal nerves emerge from the sides through spaces between the vertebrae to connect with nerves throughout the body. The part of the spinal nerve nearest the spinal cord is called the spinal nerve root. Because of their location, spinal nerve roots can be squeezed when the spinal canal is narrowed, resulting in pain.

Lumbar spinal stenosis is a common cause of low back pain in older people and may also cause sciatica. Spinal stenosis also develops in middle-aged people who were born with a narrow spinal canal.

The most common causes of lumbar spinal stenosis include osteoarthritis, spondylolisthesis, and spondylolysis. Other causes include ankylosing spondylitis and Paget disease of bone.

The Spine

Spinal Column and Spinal Cord 3D Model

Symptoms of Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Symptoms of lumbar spinal stenosis vary depending on which part of the spinal cord and nerves are affected. People may have pain, pins-and-needles sensations, weakness, and reduced reflexes in a foot or leg. Pain may be felt over the lower back and be worsened by straightening the back (as when walking or leaning back), is relieved by leaning forward or sitting, and may travel down one leg or both legs. Pain also occurs in the buttocks, thighs, or calves during walking, running, climbing stairs, or even standing. The pain is not relieved by standing still but by flexing the back or by sitting (although people may continue to have pins-and-needles sensations). Walking up hills is less painful than walking down because the back is slightly flexed. Rarely, sudden compression of a nerve rootlets can cause cauda equina syndrome. If the cauda equina (the bundle of nerves extending from the bottom of the cord in the lower back) is affected, control of bladder and bowels can be lost. A lower leg can become paralyzed, and feeling may be lost in and around the groin. If these serious symptoms develop, medical attention is required immediately.

Diagnosis of Lumbar Spinal Stenosis A doctor's evaluation

Sometimes imaging tests, electrodiagnostic studies, or both Doctors typically make the diagnosis of lumbar spinal stenosis based on the characteristic pain. During a physical examination, doctors check a person's strength and reflexes. Doctors may do other tests if people have weakness or numbness or if their symptoms have lasted for more than 6 weeks. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) are imaging tests that can help doctors identify abnormalities of the spine that are causing lumbar spinal stenosis. Tests of the nerves and muscles (electrodiagnostic tests), such as nerve conduction studies and electromyography, can help doctors identify the affected area of stenosis and spinal nerve root compression, and the severity of the damage.