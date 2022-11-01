Calcium Pyrophosphate (CPP) Arthritis

Symptoms of CPP arthritis vary widely. Some people have attacks of painful joint inflammation (arthritis) similar to gout flares, usually in the knees, wrists, or other relatively large joints. Other people have lingering, chronic pain and stiffness in joints of the arms and legs, which may be similar to rheumatoid arthritis or osteoarthritis.

Compared to gout flares, attacks from CPP arthritis vary more in intensity, tend to last longer, and are often more difficult to treat. As in gout, CPP arthritis attacks can cause fever. Some people have no pain between attacks, and some have no pain at any time, despite large deposits of crystals.

Unlike in gout, where collections of crystals often occur in tissues near joints, people with CPP arthritis rarely develop hard lumps of crystals (tophi).