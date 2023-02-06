Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)

The type and intensity of PMS symptoms vary from woman to woman and from month to month in the same woman. The various physical and psychologic symptoms of PMS can temporarily upset a woman’s life.

Symptoms may begin a few hours up to about 5 days before a menstrual period, and they often disappear completely a few hours after the period begins. Symptoms may last from a few hours to sometimes 10 days or more. During the years before menopause (called perimenopause), women may have symptoms that persist through and after the menstrual period. Symptoms may become more severe during stress or during perimenopause. The symptoms of PMS may be followed each month by a painful period (cramps, or dysmenorrhea), particularly in adolescents.

The most common symptoms are irritability, anxiety, agitation, anger, insomnia, difficulty concentrating, lethargy, depression, and severe fatigue. Women may feel bloated and temporarily gain weight. Breasts may feel full and be painful. Women may have a sense of heaviness or pressure in the lower abdomen.

Other disorders may worsen while PMS symptoms are occurring. They include the following:

Skin disorders

Eye problems, such as conjunctivitis

Seizure disorders, with more seizures than usual

Connective tissue disorders, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE, or lupus) or rheumatoid arthritis, with flare-ups

Respiratory disorders, such as allergies and congestion of the nose and airways

Migraines

Mood disorders, such as depression or anxiety

Sleep disturbances, such as sleeping too much or not sleeping enough

Mood disorders can cause similar symptoms, and those symptoms may worsen just before a menstrual period, even in women who do not have PMS or premenstrual dysphoric disorder.

In premenstrual dysphoric disorder, premenstrual symptoms are so severe that they interfere with work, social activities, or relationships. Interest in daily activities is greatly reduced, and some women may even become suicidal. Symptoms occur regularly before menstrual periods start and end when or shortly after periods start. Women may lose interest in their usual activities and have suicidal thoughts.