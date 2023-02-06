Overview of Menstrual Cycle Problems

Complex interactions among hormones control the start of menstruation during puberty, the rhythms and duration of menstrual cycles during the reproductive years, and the end of menstruation at menopause (which is usually defined as beginning 12 months after a woman's last period).

The hormonal interactions that control menstruation occur in the following sequence:

The hypothalamus is the part of the brain that coordinates and controls hormonal activity.

Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) is released from the hypothalamus in pulses.

The pituitary gland (also located in the brain) is stimulated by GnRH.

Luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) are released by the pituitary gland.

The ovaries are stimulated by LH and FSH.

The ovaries produce the female hormones estrogen and progesterone, which ultimately control menstruation.

Hormones produced by other glands, such as the adrenal glands and the thyroid gland, can affect the functioning of the ovaries and menstruation.

Changes During the Menstrual Cycle

During the reproductive years, vaginal bleeding may be abnormal if menstrual periods are too heavy or too light, last too long, occur too often, or are irregular. Any vaginal bleeding that occurs before puberty or after menopause is considered abnormal until proven otherwise. Most causes of abnormal vaginal bleeding are not serious.

Menstrual cycle problems include

Irregular or absent menses and abnormal vaginal bleeding have many causes. During the reproductive years, pregnancy is the most common cause. Doctors evaluate vaginal bleeding in pregnant women differently from vaginal bleeding in women who are not pregnant (see Vaginal Bleeding During Early Pregnancy and Vaginal Bleeding During Late Pregnancy).

Some disorders that are related to the reproductive organs but not only to the menstrual cycle can cause some of the same symptoms as menstrual disorders. These disorders include