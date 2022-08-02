Problems in Transit

Blood clots (deep vein thrombosis) can occur when people sit for long periods during air, rail, bus, or car travel. Blood clots are more common among people who

Are older

Are overweight

Smoke cigarettes

Have cancer

Are taking estrogen (as estrogen supplements or in contraceptive drugs)

Are pregnant

Have recently had surgery

Have had blood clots

Have been inactive or immobile

Blood clots form in leg or pelvic veins and occasionally dislodge and travel to the lungs (called pulmonary emboli). Some blood clots in the legs do not cause symptoms, whereas others cause cramping, swelling, and color changes of the calves and feet. Pulmonary emboli are much more serious than blood clots in the legs. People may first develop a sensation of not feeling well, followed by shortness of breath, chest pain, or fainting. Pulmonary emboli are sometimes fatal.

The risk of developing blood clots may be reduced by