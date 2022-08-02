skip to main content
Problems After Travel

ByChristopher Sanford, MD, MPH, DTM&amp;H, University of Washington;
Alexa Lindley, MD, MPH, University of Washington School of Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Aug 2022 | Modified Dec 2022
Symptoms or problems that develop during travel and that do not subside by the time a person returns home warrant medical attention. Some disorders that people get during travel do not show up until after they return home.

The most common medical problem after travel is

The most commonly acquired potentially serious diseases are

Some travel-related problems can begin after travel. For example, decompression illness (the bends) can occur after a scuba diver surfaces. Scuba divers should not fly for 24 hours after diving, as this increases risk. Some symptoms may develop weeks or months after a person has returned. Fever after international travel is especially common. For example, malaria often causes fever days after exposure. Although the connection between travel and new symptoms often is not apparent, information about recent travel can be the key element in making a diagnosis. Therefore, people should tell their doctor about any recent travel when they experience any medical problem.

The International Society of Travel Medicine (www.istm.org) has lists of travel clinics. Many of these clinics specialize in assisting travelers who are ill after they return home.

More Information

The following English-language resource may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of this resource.

  1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Travelers' Health

