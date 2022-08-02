Travel Preparations

Travel preparation is crucial, even for healthy people. Proper preparations are inexpensive relative to the costs of getting sick or injured while away from home.

Prior to travel, people and their medical providers should review planned itineraries and relevant medical histories, recommended vaccinations, measures to prevent infections such as malaria and traveler's diarrhea, and advice about avoiding injury. For older travelers, the most common causes of death are heart attack and stroke; for other travelers, the most common cause of death is road traffic crashes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that travelers consider getting tested for COVID-19 infection with a viral test as close to the time of departure as possible (no more than 3 days) before travel (see CDC: COVID-19 Travel). Additionally, travelers can pack unused COVID-19 test kits to test while traveling. Unused test kits are typically allowed in both carry-on and checked baggage (see US Department of Transportation: Plan Your Travel).

How to Protect Your Health Whi... video

Travel Medical Kits Travel medical kits are useful for minor injuries and illnesses. Useful contents include: First-aid supplies (such as bandages, tape, elastic wrap)





Antacids

Antibiotics

Travelers should carry their travel medical kit, prescription drugs, extra eyeglasses or other corrective lenses (as well as a current written prescription for either), and hearing-aid batteries in a carry-on bag in case their checked baggage is delayed, lost, or stolen. People with specific dietary and medical needs should plan carefully and carry their own food and supplies. Major problems can often be prevented with common-sense precautions. The U.S. Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) forbids carrying containers with more than 90 mL (3 ounces) of liquid or gel on a commercial flight, but the TSA allows larger amounts of medically necessary liquids, gels, and aerosols in reasonable quantities for the trip. These items must be declared to TSA officers at the checkpoint for inspection (see tsa.gov).

Travel Health Insurance Health insurance is important for travelers. Even with domestic travel, some plans limit coverage for health care away from home. Thus, travelers should know the limitations of their policies. Coverage is more often a problem for international travel. Some domestic insurance plans limit coverage for vaccinations and preventive drugs for international travel, even though some vaccinations are required for entry into certain countries. Likewise, Medicare and many commercial health insurance plans are not valid in foreign countries and do not cover the cost of any treatment given outside the United States. In addition, a cash deposit or payment in full may be required in international hospitals before care is provided. To avoid high costs or inability to obtain care, travelers should determine in advance what international coverage, if any, their health plan offers, how to seek prior authorization for international care, and how to make a claim after an emergency. Travel health insurance, including insurance for emergency evacuation, is available through many commercial agencies, travel services, and some major credit card companies. Travelers may want to purchase insurance for services such as Emergency care (about 1 in 30 people traveling abroad requires emergency care)

Transportation, with accompanying medical personnel, equipment, and care, within foreign countries or back to the United States

Dental care

Prenatal or postnatal care

Lost or stolen prescription drugs

Medical translators The International Association for Medical Assistance to Travellers (IAMAT—www.iamat.org), a nonprofit organization, maintains a list of English-speaking doctors in cities around the world. Other directories listing English-speaking doctors in foreign countries are available from several organizations and web sites. United States consulates may help travelers identify and secure emergency medical services. Table Useful Contacts for People Traveling Abroad Table

Vaccinations for Travel Vaccinations are important for travel to most developing countries and are required by some countries for entry. Ideally, travelers should visit their usual health care practitioners at least 6 to 8 weeks before their travels to get any necessary vaccinations and ensure that they are current on all their routine immunizations, including for COVID-19. An International Certificate of Vaccination is the best place to document the names and dates of all vaccinations. The certificate is easy to carry and can be obtained from many travel clinics or from the Superintendent of Documents at the U.S. Government Printing Office. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website provides general travel and up-to-date immunization information, travel information related to COVID-19, and malaria prevention recommendations (also available from the CDC's malaria hotline: 855-856-4713). (See also Malaria.) Table Vaccines for International Travel*,† Table