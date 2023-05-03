What are the symptoms of acute hepatitis?

You may have no symptoms at all, or you may have symptoms like:

Feeling less hungry than usual

Fever, throwing up, or feeling sick to your stomach

Pain in the upper right part of your belly, which is where your liver is

Yellowing of your skin and the white parts of your eyes (jaundice)

Dark urine

A distaste for cigarettes, if you smoke

Many symptoms usually go away in 3 to 10 days, and you start to feel better. The yellowing of your skin and eyes can last 2 to 4 weeks.