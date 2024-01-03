An infection is caused by harmful germs entering your body. They can enter your body through:

Your nose or mouth

Your skin, from cuts, scratches, or bites

Sexual contact with an infected partner

Germs can get in your mouth if you eat or drink something with germs in it. They can also get in your nose or mouth if you touch something contaminated with germs and then touch your nose or mouth. Some germs (typically viruses) are inhaled with respiratory droplets that are produced when a nearby infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, exercises, or talks.

When they get into your body, harmful germs multiply and make you sick.

Sometimes the normal germs in your body get in the wrong place. For example, the normal bacteria in your intestines can cause an infection if they get into your bladder or into your bloodstream.