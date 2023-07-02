Escherichia coli, often called simply E. coli, is a group of bacteria. There are different types of E. coli. Some types normally live in your intestines. If these E. coli get into other parts of your body, you can get sick. If other types of E. coli get into your intestines, you can also get sick.

Infections in your intestines can cause diarrhea (frequent, loose, or watery poop) and pain in your belly area

E. coli is the most common cause of bladder infections in women

Most E. coli infections can be treated with antibiotics

See a doctor right away if you have diarrhea that is bloody or happens with a fever.