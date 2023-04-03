What is Raynaud syndrome?
Raynaud syndrome is a problem with blood flow in your fingers and rarely your toes.
Blood vessels in your fingers close up too much
The ends of your fingers turn pale and blue and feel numb and tingly
It's most common in women ages 15 to 40
Raynaud syndrome can be caused by another health problem or happen just by itself
Sometimes, it's caused by a medicine you’re taking
Avoiding cold and stopping smoking can help prevent symptoms
What causes Raynaud syndrome?
Most of the time there's no clear cause of Raynaud syndrome. Symptoms happen more when you're cold and if you smoke. Emotional stress triggers symptoms in some people.
Sometimes Raynaud syndrome is caused by another disorder such as:
Rheumatoid arthritis—an autoimmune disease that attacks your joints, causing swelling and pain
Systemic sclerosis—an autoimmune disease that causes blood vessel problems and your skin to harden
Atherosclerosis— blockage of your arteries by a buildup of fatty material
Hypothyroidism—your thyroid gland doesn’t make enough hormone
What are the symptoms of Raynaud syndrome?
Symptoms of Raynaud syndrome happen quickly and may last for a few minutes or for hours:
One or more fingers or toes turns pale or blue, usually in patches
Your fingers feel numb, tingly, painful, or burning
Warming your hands or feet will help symptoms go away.
How can doctors tell if I have Raynaud syndrome?
Doctors can usually tell you have Raynaud syndrome by examining you and asking you about your symptoms. To find out if another disorder is causing your Raynaud syndrome, they may do tests such as:
Blood tests
Ultrasound of blood vessels in your arm before and after you're exposed to cold
How do doctors treat Raynaud syndrome?
Doctors will treat any health problems causing your Raynaud syndrome.
To treat your symptoms, doctors will have you:
Dress warmly and avoid the cold
If you smoke, stop smoking
If you get symptoms when excited, do biofeedback therapy or take medicines to calm down (sedatives)
Take medicines to widen your blood vessels, such as calcium channel blockers
As a last resort, doctors may do a procedure to cut certain nerves that control the size of your blood vessels. Even when this procedure helps, symptoms often come back in a year or two.