What are esophageal atresia and tracheoesophageal fistula?

The esophagus is the tube that carries food and liquids from your mouth to your stomach. Esophageal atresia is a birth defect in which your baby is born with a narrow or closed-up esophagus, so food can’t get to the stomach.

Tracheoesophageal fistula is an opening between the esophagus and windpipe (trachea), so when the baby swallows, food goes into the baby's windpipe and lungs.

Babies usually have both problems.

Doctors don’t know what causes esophageal atresia and tracheoesophageal fistula, but these problems often happen along with other birth defects

Your baby coughs or chokes when trying to eat

Doctors do surgery to fix the defects