Meningitis is an infection of the thin layer of tissue that covers your brain and spinal cord. This layer of tissue is called the meninges. In bacterial meningitis, infection of the meninges is caused by bacteria. Without treatment, meningitis can damage your brain and cause death. That's why bacterial meningitis is an emergency. Meningitis caused by viruses (viral meningitis) isn't usually as dangerous.

Older children and adults with meningitis usually have a fever, headache, and stiff neck

Babies and children under 2 usually have a fever and appear irritable but may not have a stiff neck

As meningitis gets worse, people get sleepy and confused and then go into a coma

To diagnose meningitis, doctors do a spinal tap

Doctors treat bacterial meningitis with antibiotics as soon as possible

Vaccines can prevent some types of meningitis

Bacterial meningitis is dangerous and can cause serious complications if it isn't treated. If you think you or someone else might have meningitis, go to the hospital right away.