A baby's skull is made of several different bones. For the first couple of years, these bones are only loosely connected. Later, the bones grow together into one solid bone. But before the bones grow together, increased fluid pressure inside the brain can make the bones spread apart. This keeps the pressure from getting dangerously high, but it makes the baby's head bigger. The skull of older children and adults can't expand, so increased pressure damages the brain and can be rapidly fatal.

The following can cause extra fluid in the brain:

Birth defects of the brain

Bleeding within the brain

Brain tumors

Brain infections

Babies can be born with hydrocephalus, or it can happen after birth.