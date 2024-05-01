Your body makes platelets and other blood cells, such as red blood cells and white blood cells, in your bone marrow. The marrow is the soft material in the center of your bones. Platelets come from the same blood-forming cells that make other blood cells.

A high platelet count can be caused by:

A problem with blood-forming cells

A reaction to a disease

Sometimes blood-forming cells just make too many platelets. This is usually because there's a problem with one of the genes that control the making of platelets. This problem usually happens after about age 50, but sometimes it happens to young women. Less often, the problem involves genes that also control other blood cells. This can result in a more serious blood disorder.

Often, a high platelet count is a reaction to a disease such as certain cancers, infections, or immune system problems.