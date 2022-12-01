Blood in Urine

Less common causes include

Cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia may cause blood in the urine. These disorders are a concern mainly in people over 50, although younger people with risk factors (smoking, family history, or chemical exposures) may develop cancer.

Disorders of the microscopic blood vessels of the kidneys (glomeruli) can be a cause at any age.

Kidney filtering disorders (glomerular disorders) may be part of a kidney disorder or may occur as a result of a disorder elsewhere in the body. These disorders are more likely if the urine has protein, clumps of red blood cells (called red blood cell casts), or malformed red blood cells. Such disorders include infections (such as a heart valve infection), connective tissue disorders (such as systemic lupus erythematosus) and vasculitis, blood disorders (such as serum sickness), or certain chronic disorders (such as diabetes). Also, almost any kind of kidney damage may cause small amounts of blood in the urine.

Severe injuries, such as from a fall or a motor vehicle crash, can injure the kidneys or bladder and cause bleeding. Various procedures and surgeries (for example, inserting a catheter or doing a prostate or kidney biopsy) can also cause bleeding.

Schistosoma haematobium is a parasitic worm that causes a disease called schistosomiasis in Africa and, to a lesser extent, in India and parts of the Middle East. This worm can invade the urinary tract, causing blood in the urine. Doctors consider schistosomiasis only if people have spent time in areas where the worm is found. Tuberculosis may cause blood in the urine.

Other causes of blood in the urine include bladder inflammation from radiation therapy of the pelvic region, certain drugs, and blood vessel disorders of the kidney.