Overview of Heat Disorders

The body regulates its temperature by balancing heat production and heat loss.

One way the body produces heat is through chemical reactions (metabolism) resulting mostly from the conversion of food into energy. Heat is also produced through the work of muscles during physical activity.

The body cools itself by losing heat, mainly through the processes of

Radiation

Evaporation of water (mainly sweat)

Radiation, in which heat flows from warmer to cooler areas, is the main source of heat loss when the body is warmer than its environment. Radiation does not require contact with any objects, for example, as when a light bulb radiates heat into a room.

Evaporation of water draws a large amount of heat from a wet surface. Sweat, moisture produced by the sweat glands, cools the skin as it evaporates. Sweating is the main source of heat loss when the environmental temperature approaches body temperature and during exercise. However, humidity (moisture in the air) slows water evaporation, decreasing the effectiveness of sweating. Therefore, heat loss may be difficult in hot, humid weather.

The body also cools itself through the processes of