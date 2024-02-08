Manometry

Barium swallow x-rays

Doctors usually insert a small tube into the esophagus to take pressure measurements of the esophagus and lower esophageal sphincter (esophageal manometry). Often, doctors examine the esophagus through a flexible viewing tube (esophagoscopy). During an esophagoscopy, the doctor may do a biopsy (removal of tissue samples for examination under a microscope) to make sure the symptoms are not caused by cancer at the lower end of the esophagus.

X-rays of the esophagus taken while the person is swallowing barium (a barium swallow) show the normal rhythmic contractions of the esophagus are missing. The esophagus is widened, usually only moderately but occasionally to enormous proportions, but is narrow at the lower esophageal sphincter.

Impedance planimetry is a type of esophageal test. In this test, a balloon filled with salt water (saline solution) is used to measure the area across the inside of the esophagus (called the lumen) and the pressure inside of the esophagus at the same time. A functional lumen imaging probe (FLIP) is another esophageal test that uses impedance planimetry to evaluate how the esophagus functions. These measurements help doctors further evaluate people who are having trouble swallowing.

Some disorders, such as cancer at the gastroesophageal junction, can cause symptoms similar to achalasia (called pseudoachalasia), so doctors may do additional tests to rule them out. Cancer at the gastroesophageal junction can be diagnosed by esophagoscopy, computed tomography (CT) of the chest and abdomen, or by endoscopic ultrasonography (an ultrasound probe on the tip of an endoscope is passed through the mouth into the stomach).