Compression of the Spinal Cord

Physical examination

Magnetic resonance imaging or myelography with computed tomography

People with symptoms suggesting spinal cord compression require immediate medical attention because prompt diagnosis and treatment may reverse or lessen loss of function.

Because the spinal cord is organized in a specific way, doctors can determine which part of the spinal cord is affected based on the symptoms and results of a physical examination. For example, if the legs (but not the arms) are weak and numb and bladder and bowel functions are impaired, the spine may be damaged at the midchest (thoracic) or lower back (lumbar) level. The location of pain or tenderness along the spine also helps doctors determine the site of the damage.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is done immediately if possible. Or if MRI is unavailable, myelography with computed tomography (CT) is done. These tests usually show where the spinal cord is compressed and may indicate the cause. These tests can detect a fracture or dislocation of a vertebra, a herniated disk, an abnormal bone growth, an area of bleeding, an abscess, or a tumor. Myelography with CT involves doing CT of the spinal column after a spinal tap (lumbar puncture) is done to inject a small amount of radiopaque contrast agent, which can be seen on x-rays, into the space around the cord. Thus, doctors can determine whether compression completely blocks the normal flow of cerebrospinal fluid through this space.

If the cause is thought to be a fracture or dislocation due to injury, x-rays may also be taken. They provide information quickly, enabling doctors to quickly evaluate the problem.

The cause of the compression can be confirmed during surgery to relieve pressure on the spinal cord.

If MRI or myelography with CT detects an unidentifiable abnormal mass causing compression, doctors first decide whether it needs to be removed. If not, doctors usually do a biopsy. They may remove a sample of tissue for testing by inserting a needle into the mass (usually guided by CT) or sometimes by doing a surgical procedure.