Abscess of the Brain

A brain abscess can cause many different symptoms, depending on its location, its size, and the extent of inflammation and swelling around the abscess.

A fever and chills may occur at first but then disappear.

People with a brain abscess may have a headache, feel nauseated, vomit, become unusually drowsy, and then lapse into coma (which often occurs when pressure within the brain continues to increase). Seizures may occur, one side of the body may become weak, or thinking may be impaired. Symptoms can develop over days or weeks. However, in some people, fever and chills are mild, do not occur until late in the infection, or do not occur at all.