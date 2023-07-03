Overview of the Autonomic Nervous System

The autonomic nervous system controls internal body processes such as the following:

Blood pressure

Heart and breathing rates

Body temperature

Digestion

Metabolism (thus affecting body weight)

The balance of water and electrolytes (such as sodium and calcium)

The production of body fluids (saliva, sweat, and tears)

Urination

Defecation

Sexual response

Many organs are controlled primarily by either the sympathetic or the parasympathetic division. Sometimes the two divisions have opposite effects on the same organ. For example, the sympathetic division increases blood pressure, and the parasympathetic division decreases it. Overall, the two divisions work together to ensure that the body responds appropriately to different situations.

Autonomic Nervous System

Generally, the sympathetic division does the following:

Prepares the body for stressful or emergency situations—fight or flight

Thus, the sympathetic division increases heart rate and the force of heart contractions and widens (dilates) the airways to make breathing easier. It causes the body to release stored energy. Muscular strength is increased. This division also causes palms to sweat, pupils to dilate, and hair to stand on end. It slows body processes that are less important in emergencies, such as digestion and urination.

Sympathetic Innervation Image

The parasympathetic division does the following:

Controls body process during ordinary situations.

Generally, the parasympathetic division conserves and restores. It slows the heart rate and decreases blood pressure. It stimulates the digestive tract to process food and eliminate wastes. Energy from the processed food is used to restore and build tissues.

Parasympathetic Innervation Image

Both the sympathetic and parasympathetic divisions are involved in sexual activity, as are the parts of the nervous system that control voluntary actions and transmit sensation from the skin (somatic nervous system).

Table Divisions of the Autonomic Nervous System

Two main chemical messengers (neurotransmitters) are used to communicate within the autonomic nervous system:

Acetylcholine

Norepinephrine

Nerve fibers that secrete acetylcholine are called cholinergic fibers. Fibers that secrete norepinephrine are called adrenergic fibers. Generally, acetylcholine has parasympathetic effects and norepinephrine has sympathetic effects. However, acetylcholine has some sympathetic effects. For example, it sometimes stimulates sweating or makes the hair stand on end.