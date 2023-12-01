Tilt table testing is a medical test that measures how being in different positions affects heart rate, heart rhythm, and blood pressure. People with unexplained lightheadedness, dizziness, or fainting may have tilt table testing to diagnose the cause of their symptoms.

Tilt table testing is usually recommended for people who experience fainting (syncope) for an unknown reason and who do not have a structural heart disorder (such as narrowing of an aortic valve). Tilt table testing is also used to evaluate patients with unexplained lightheadedness or dizziness and recurrent falls. Sometimes tilt table testing is used to distinguish between types of syncope or syncope due to some types of epilepsy.