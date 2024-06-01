Vaginal Bleeding

If women are of childbearing age, doctors always do

A urine or blood test for pregnancy

If the urine pregnancy test is negative but doctors still suspect pregnancy, a blood test for pregnancy is done. It involves measuring a hormone produced by the placenta called human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG). The blood test is more accurate than the urine test when a pregnancy is very early (less than 5 weeks).

Tests commonly done include

Blood tests to measure thyroid hormone levels

If bleeding has been heavy or lasted a long time, a complete blood cell count to check for iron deficiency (anemia).

Other blood tests are done depending on the disorder doctors suspect. For example, if a bleeding disorder is suspected, the blood's ability to clot is assessed. If polycystic ovary syndrome is suspected, blood tests to measure androgen hormone levels are done.

Ultrasound is often used to look for abnormalities in the reproductive organs if women have risk factors for endometrial cancer or if doctors suspect problems such as fibroids, polyps, or a tumor. For ultrasound, a handheld ultrasound device is usually inserted into the vagina, but it may be placed on the abdomen.

If ultrasound detects thickening of the uterine lining (endometrial hyperplasia), hysteroscopy or sonohysterography may be done to look for small growths in the uterus. For hysteroscopy, a viewing tube is inserted into the uterus through the vagina. For sonohysterography, fluid is injected into the uterus during ultrasound to make abnormalities easier to identity.

If results of these tests are abnormal or if they are inconclusive, doctors may take a sample of tissue from the lining of the uterus for analysis in the following circumstances:

Women are over age 45.

Women have risk factors for cancer of the reproductive tract, including cancers of the lining of the uterus (endometrial cancer) and ovaries.

Women are under age 45 with too much estrogen being produced, as occurs in women with polycystic ovary syndrome or a high body mass index.

In postmenopausal women, the lining of the uterus (endometrium) is thickened (seen on an ultrasound) or there is a high risk of uterine cancer.

The sample may be obtained by suction (through a tube) or by scraping—a procedure called dilation and curettage (D and C). In postmenopausal women, the sample is usually obtained by hysteroscopy, which enables doctors to see inside the uterus and locate the abnormality.

Other tests may be done, depending on which disorders seem possible. For example, a biopsy of the cervix may be done to check for cervical cancer.

If abnormal bleeding does not result from any of the usual causes, it may be related to changes in the hormonal control of the menstrual cycle.