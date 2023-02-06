Two layers of thin membrane, called the pleura, cover your lungs. The two membranes normally touch each other. But sometimes the space between the membranes, called the pleural space, fills up with air or fluid.

Fluid in the pleural space is called pleural effusion. Air in the pleural space is called pneumothorax.

What is a pleural effusion? A pleural effusion is a build-up of fluid in your pleural space. A pleural effusion may be caused by many different problems such as an infection, tumor, or injury

The fluid may be watery or have blood or pus in it

You may have shortness of breath and chest pain, especially when you breathe deeply or cough

Doctors can see a pleural effusion on a chest x-ray or ultrasound

Doctors will treat the problem that’s causing the pleural effusion and may drain the fluid with a needle

What causes a pleural effusion? Many different problems can cause a pleural effusion: Heart failure

Cirrhosis

Pneumonia

Lung cancer

Lupus

Injury to your chest, such as a rib fracture

What are the symptoms of a pleural effusion? If you have a pleural effusion, you may not have any symptoms, or you may have: Shortness of breath

Chest pain, especially when you breathe deeply or cough

Sometimes, pain in your upper belly, neck, or shoulder

How can doctors tell if I have a pleural effusion? To tell if you have a pleural effusion, doctors will do: Chest x-ray

Ultrasound Once a pleural effusion is found, doctors may do more tests and procedures: Take a sample of the fluid with a needle

Sometimes, CT (computed tomography) scan

Sometimes, insert a viewing tube into your chest