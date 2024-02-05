In some people who've had shingles, pain continues after the rash is gone. Because chickenpox and shingles are caused by the herpes zoster virus, problems that happen after you've had shingles are called "postherpetic." Neuralgia is nerve pain. So pain that continues after you've had shingles is called postherpetic neuralgia.

The pain is usually in the spot where you had the shingles rash

Doctors don’t know why some people get postherpetic neuralgia

Most people who have postherpetic neuralgia are older than 50

Pain medicine and creams can help lessen your pain

The chickenpox and shingles vaccines can help prevent shingles and postherpetic neuralgia

Go to a doctor right away if you still have pain after shingles has gone away. Treatment works better if you start as soon as possible.