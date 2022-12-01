Spina bifida is a birth defect of the spine. The unborn baby’s spine doesn’t form normally. Sometimes the spinal cord and nerves coming from it are affected. This may cause no problems, or it may cause long-term problems with walking, urinating, and passing stool.

Spina bifida affects the middle and lower back

A few children also have brain defects

Defects range from small to large

Small defects usually cause no symptoms

Large defects may cause leg weakness and problems walking, curvature of the spine, or bladder problems

Damage to the brain or spinal cord is much more likely when the tissue visibly bulges from the back of the baby

If parts of the spinal cord are exposed, the baby may develop an infection (meningitis)