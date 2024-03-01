Blood is your body's delivery service. Your blood:

Carries oxygen, water, and nutrients to all the tissues in your body

Collects waste products from your tissues and takes them to be removed

Carries cells and proteins that help defend your body from foreign substances

All the cells in your body need oxygen and water to live. Your cells also need nutrients such as sugar, proteins, and fats. Your blood picks up oxygen in your lungs, and water and nutrients from your stomach and intestines.

Your cells create waste products when they process nutrients. Oxygen and nutrients turn into carbon dioxide and the chemical waste products that become part of urine. Your blood carries carbon dioxide to the lungs, where it is breathed out. Waste products are carried to your kidneys, where they are filtered out of blood and into urine. Your blood carries other waste products to your liver for further processing and removal.

Your immune system is your body's defense system against invaders such as germs and cancer cells. Your blood carries the special cells and proteins of your immune system to where they're needed.