Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Inflammation of the Penis

(Balanitis; Posthitis; Balanoposthitis)

ByPatrick J. Shenot, MD, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Reviewed/Revised Aug 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

The foreskin of the penis and the glans penis (the cone-shaped end of the penis) can be inflamed.

  • Balanitis, which is inflammation of the glans penis, most commonly occurs when hygiene is poor.

  • Posthitis is inflammation of the foreskin.

  • Balanoposthitis is inflammation of both the glans penis and the foreskin.

Men who develop balanoposthitis have an increased chance of later developing phimosis or paraphimosis (problems related to the foreskin) and penile cancer.

Causes of Penile Inflammation

Inflammation of the penis can be caused by infections, such as yeast infections, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and scabies. When secretions become trapped under the foreskin, they may become infected, leading to posthitis.

Noninfectious causes include skin disorders, including allergic reactions (for example, to a latex condom or to birth control liquids or gels), lichen planus, psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, and balanitis xerotica obliterans.

Balanoposthitis often begins with balanitis. It develops more often if

Symptoms of Penile Inflammation

Inflammation of the penis causes

  • Pain

  • Itching

  • Redness

  • Swelling

  • Discharge from underneath the foreskin

Often, the symptoms begin within 2 or 3 days after sexual intercourse. Sores on the penis and swollen lymph nodes in the groin can develop.

Diagnosis of Penile Inflammation

  • A doctor's evaluation

Doctors usually diagnose penile inflammation by examining the penis and genital area. Doctors may ask about whether the man has used latex condoms.

Blood sugar may be measured to test for diabetes, and tests for yeast infections and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) may be done.

Treatment of Penile Inflammation

  • Good hygiene

  • Treatment of the cause of inflammation

  • Sometimes, circumcision

Sometimes doctors need to cleanse the area under the foreskin and instruct the man in good hygiene practices. The cause of the inflammation is treated. Circumcision may be done if the foreskin remains too tight around the glans.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.