Renal (kidney) cortical necrosis is death of the tissue in the outer part of the kidney (cortex) that results from blockage of the small arteries that supply blood to the cortex and that causes acute kidney injury.

Usually the cause is a major, catastrophic disorder that decreases blood pressure.

Symptoms may include dark urine, decreased urine volume, fever, and pain in the side of the body.

Sometimes an imaging test or tissue analysis (biopsy) is done to confirm the diagnosis.

(See also Overview of Blood Vessel Disorders of the Kidneys.)

Renal cortical necrosis can occur at any age. About 10% of the cases occur in infants and children.

Symptoms of Cortical Necrosis of the Kidneys The urine often becomes red or dark brown because of the presence of blood. Pain along both sides of the lower back may occur. A fever is often present. Changes in blood pressure, including mildly high pressure or even low pressure, are common. Urine flow may slow or stop.

Diagnosis of Cortical Necrosis of the Kidneys Routine blood and urine tests

Imaging test

Sometimes kidney biopsy Doctors may have difficulty making a diagnosis of renal cortical necrosis because it may resemble other types of acute kidney injury. Doctors may suspect renal cortical necrosis based on symptoms and the results of routine blood and urine tests in people who have predisposing conditions. The diagnosis is often confirmed with an imaging test such as ultrasonography or computed tomography angiography (CT angiography). Kidney biopsy can give doctors the most accurate diagnostic information, but a biopsy involves removing tissue and can cause complications and may be unnecessary if the diagnosis is evident. Thus, a biopsy is not done in most people. Lab Test Urinalysis

Treatment of Cortical Necrosis of the Kidneys Supportive care

Treatment of the underlying disorder Treatment is supportive care, which may involve giving intravenous fluids, blood transfusion, antibiotics, dialysis, or a combination. The disorder that caused cortical necrosis is treated when possible. In recent years, with improved treatment, prognosis has improved. About 80% of people live a year or longer, although most people need permanent dialysis or kidney transplantation.