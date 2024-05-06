Dehydration is a deficiency of water in the body.

Vomiting, diarrhea, excessive sweating, burns, kidney failure, and use of diuretics may cause dehydration.

People feel thirsty, and as dehydration worsens, they may sweat less and excrete less urine.

If dehydration is severe, people may be confused or feel light-headed.

Treatment is restoring lost water and mineral salts (such as sodium and potassium) that are dissolved in the blood (electrolytes), usually by drinking but sometimes with intravenous fluids.

(See also About Body Water.)

Dehydration occurs when the body loses more water than it takes in. Vomiting, diarrhea, the use of medications that increase urine excretion (diuretics), profuse sweating (for example, during heat waves, particularly with prolonged exertion), and decreased water intake can lead to dehydration.

Dehydration is particularly common among older adults because their thirst center may not function as well as that in younger people. Therefore, some older people may not recognize that they are becoming dehydrated. Certain disorders such as diabetes mellitus, , and Addison disease can increase the excretion of urine and thereby lead to dehydration.

Dehydration in infants and children is also common because the amount of fluid lost during diarrhea or vomiting may represent a larger proportion of their body fluids than in older children and adults.

Symptoms of Dehydration At first, dehydration stimulates the thirst center of the brain, causing thirst, a powerful motivator for people to drink more fluids. If water intake does not keep up with water loss, dehydration becomes more severe. Sweating decreases, and less urine is excreted. Water moves from inside the cells to the bloodstream to maintain the needed amount of blood (blood volume) and blood pressure (see About Body Water). If dehydration continues, tissues of the body begin to dry out, and cells begin to shrivel and malfunction. Symptoms of mild to moderate dehydration include Thirst

Reduced sweating

Reduced skin elasticity

Reduced urine production

Dry mouth In severe dehydration, the sensation of thirst may actually decrease and blood pressure can fall, causing light-headedness or fainting, particularly upon standing (a condition called orthostatic hypotension). If dehydration continues, shock and severe damage to internal organs, such as the kidneys, liver, and brain, occur. Brain cells are particularly susceptible to more severe levels of dehydration. Consequently, confusion is one of the best indicators that dehydration has become severe. Very severe dehydration can lead to coma and death. Spotlight on Aging: Water Balance

Diagnosis of Dehydration A doctor's evaluation

Sometimes blood tests Dehydration can often be diagnosed from symptoms and the results of a doctor's examination. But sometimes doctors do blood tests for people who appear seriously ill or who take certain medications or have certain disorders. For people who require more monitoring or testing in an emergency department or intensive care unit, doctors sometimes use ultrasound or special catheters to measure the severity of dehydration. Dehydration normally causes the sodium level in the blood to increase. The reason is that although the common causes of dehydration (such as profuse sweating, vomiting, and diarrhea) result in a loss of electrolytes (especially sodium and potassium), even more water is lost, so sodium becomes more concentrated in the blood.

Treatment of Dehydration Replacing fluids and electrolytes For treating mild dehydration, drinking plenty of water may be all that is needed. With moderate and severe dehydration, lost electrolytes (especially sodium and potassium) must also be replaced. Oral rehydration solutions that contain appropriate amounts of electrolytes are available without a prescription. These solutions work well to treat dehydration, especially that caused by vomiting or diarrhea in children. Sports drinks do not necessarily contain enough electrolytes to be an adequate substitute for these solutions. People who are vomiting may not be able to hold down enough fluid to treat dehydration. More severe dehydration requires treatment with intravenous solutions containing sodium chloride (salt). Doctors give the intravenous solution rapidly at first and then more slowly as the person's physical condition improves. Treatment is also directed at the cause of dehydration. For example, when people have nausea and vomiting or diarrhea, medications to control or stop the vomiting or diarrhea may be used.