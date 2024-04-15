Brought to you bymsd logo
Hepatitis B Vaccine

ByMargot L. Savoy, MD, MPH, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University
Reviewed/Revised Apr 2024
The hepatitis B vaccine helps protect against hepatitis B and its complications (chronic hepatitis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer).

Generally, hepatitis B is more serious than hepatitis A and is occasionally fatal. Symptoms can be mild or severe. They include decreased appetite, nausea, and fatigue. In 5 to 10% of people, hepatitis B becomes chronic and can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer.

For more information, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Hepatitis B vaccine information statement.

(See also Overview of Immunization.)

Administration of Hepatitis B Vaccine

The hepatitis B vaccine is typically given in a series of 2 or 3 injections into a muscle. However, if people who have been vaccinated are exposed to the virus, a doctor measures their antibody levels against hepatitis B. If the antibody levels are low, they may need another injection of hepatitis B vaccine.

As a part of routine childhood vaccinations, all children are typically given 3 doses: at birth, at age 1 to 2 months, and at 6 to 18 months. Infants who did not receive a dose at birth should begin the series as soon as possible. (See CDC: Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule by Age).

A vaccine that combines hepatitis A and hepatitis B vaccine is also available. This vaccine is given as a series of 3 or 4 doses in people 18 years of age and older.

The hepatitis B vaccine is recommended for all people up to age 59 who were not previously vaccinated.

The vaccine is also recommended for all unvaccinated adults 60 years of age and older who have risk factors for hepatitis B, including the following:

  • People who work in professions where they may be exposed to blood or other potentially infectious body fluids, such as health care, custodial, or public safety workers

  • People who travel to areas where the infection is common

  • People with a chronic liver disorder (such as hepatitis C, cirrhosis, fatty liver disease, alcohol-related liver disease, and autoimmune hepatitis) or high levels of certain liver enzymes in their blood

  • People with kidney failure who need dialysis

  • People who inject illicit drugs

  • People who have had more than one sex partner within the past 6 months

  • People who need to be evaluated or treated for a sexually transmitted infection

  • Men who have sex with men

  • Sex partners and household contacts of people known to be carriers of hepatitis B

  • People with HIV infection

  • People who are employed by or are given care in places where there are people at high risk of hepatitis B (such as places where people with sexually transmitted infections are treated and places where drug-abuse treatment and prevention services, services for injection drug users, and services for men who have sex with men are provided; hemodialysis centers, institutions for developmentally disabled people, correctional facilities, and HIV testing and treatment facilities)

Hepatitis B vaccine may also be given to adults 60 years of age and older who do not have risk factors if they would like protection from hepatitis B. For people 60 years of age and older with diabetes, the decision to receive the HepB vaccine should be made using shared clinical decision-making based on discussions with their healthcare professional.

If people have a temporary illness, doctors usually wait to give the vaccine until the illness resolves (see also CDC: Who Should NOT Get Vaccinated With These Vaccines?).

Side Effects of Hepatitis B Vaccine

Occasionally, the injection site becomes sore, and a mild fever develops.

People with a history of severe allergic reaction to baker’s yeast, which is used in the production of the hepatitis B vaccine, should not be given the vaccine.

More Information

The following English-language resources may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of these resources.

  1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Hepatitis B vaccine information statement

  2. CDC: Who Should NOT Get Vaccinated with these Vaccines?

  3. European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC): Hepatitis B: Recommended vaccinations

