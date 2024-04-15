The Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) vaccine helps protect against bacterial infections due to Hib, such as pneumonia and meningitis. These infections may be serious in children. Use of the vaccine has decreased the incidence of serious Hib infections in children by 99%. These infections are uncommon in adults with a healthy immune system and a functioning spleen.

Different formulations of the vaccine are available.

For more information, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Haemophilus Influenzae type b (Hib) vaccine information statement.

(See also Overview of Immunization.)

Administration of Haemophilus influenzae Type b Vaccine The Hib vaccine is given as an injection into a muscle. As a part of routine childhood vaccinations, doses are given at age 2 months and 4 months or at age 2 months, 4 months, and 6 months, depending on which formulation is used. In either case, a final dose is given at age 12 to 15 months (for a total of 3 or 4 doses). (See CDC: Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule by Age). All children should be vaccinated. The Hib vaccine is also recommended for older children, adolescents, and adults who were not vaccinated and who are at increased risk of this infection, such as the following: People who do not have a spleen or their spleen does not work well

People who have had stem cell transplantation If people have a temporary illness, doctors usually wait to give the vaccine until the illness resolves (see also CDC: Who Should NOT Get Vaccinated With These Vaccines?).