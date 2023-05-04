Prevention in Older Adults

Understanding what medications may do is particularly important for older adults because they are more susceptible to the side effects of medications. Factors that can increase susceptibility include age-related differences in how the body processes (metabolizes) and uses many medications. These differences can lead to interactions between medications or between medications and foods. These interactions may not occur in younger people.

A primary care doctor, nurse practitioner, and pharmacist can provide information about all prescription and nonprescription medications. Knowing the brand and generic name of all medications taken, each medication’s purpose, the length of time each medication is to be taken, and the activities, foods, drinks, and other medications to be avoided while taking a medication can help older adults avoid problems. Older adults should bring all of their medications, both prescription and nonprescription, to their doctor appointments so that these medications can be reviewed with their doctor.

Older adults should get the following vaccines:

Pneumococcal vaccine (for pneumonia, 2 types of vaccine—see Pneumococcal Vaccine)

Tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis vaccine (a combination vaccine) once (if they have not previously received a pertussis vaccine) and then tetanus and diphtheria vaccine every 10 years

Flu (influenza) vaccine once a year

Shingles (herpes zoster) vaccine 2 doses 2 to 6 months apart at age 50

These vaccines are important because older adults are more susceptible to pneumonia, tetanus, and shingles and because influenza is more likely to lead to pneumonia and other severe problems in older adults.