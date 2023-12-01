Less common causes of eyelid swelling include

Disorders that cause generalized body swelling, particularly a type of kidney disease called nephrotic syndrome

Bacterial infection of the skin of the eyelids and around the eyes (preseptal cellulitis or periorbital cellulitis)

Chronic inflammation of the eyelid margins (blepharitis)

Underactive thyroid gland (hypothyroidism)

Overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism)

An overactive thyroid gland can cause bulging eyeballs but does not cause swollen eyelids.

Rare but dangerous causes of eyelid swelling are infection within the orbit and around and behind the eye (orbital cellulitis) and blockage of a vein at the base of the brain by an infected blood clot (cavernous sinus thrombosis).