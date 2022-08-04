There are two types of procedures:

Penetrating keratoplasty

Descemet stripping endothelial keratoplasty or Descemet membrane endothelial keratoplasty

For either procedure, doctors use a surgical microscope to do the procedure in about 1 to 2 hours. A general anesthetic (which puts a person to sleep) or a local anesthetic (which numbs the eye) and a drug given by vein that makes a person become very sleepy (called sedation) is used.

In penetrating keratoplasty, the donated cornea is cut to the right size, the whole damaged cornea is removed, and the whole donated cornea is sewn in place.

Some diseases of the cornea affect only the inner layers. For these diseases, doctors do a partial transplant in a procedure called Descemet stripping endothelial keratoplasty (DSEK) or Descemet membrane endothelial keratoplasty (DMEK). They remove and replace only the inner layers of the cornea instead of the whole cornea. The incision is smaller, fewer sutures are needed, healing is faster, and vision improves faster than when the whole cornea is replaced. However, the surgical technique is more difficult than in penetrating keratoplasty and may require a laser treatment before surgery and additional office surgery to get the best results.

Some diseases of the cornea affect only the outer and middle layers. For these, doctors can sometimes do a procedure called deep anterior lamellar keratoplasty (DALK), which replaces the middle and the outer layers of the cornea. This procedure takes more time than other corneal transplants and is more technically difficult. For people who have a particular form of inherited bullous keratopathy, a procedure called Descemet stripping only (DSO) can be done. In DSO, no tissue from another person is required.

In all types of corneal transplantation, the recipient usually goes home the same day. After transplantation, people must take antibiotic eye drops for several weeks and corticosteroid eye drops for several months. An eye shield, glasses, or sunglasses must be worn. Vision is not fully improved for about 18 months after penetrating keratoplasty and for 2 to 6 months after partial transplant.