Nosebleeds

Bleeding from blood vessels in the back part of the nose is very difficult to stop and can be life threatening. For this type of nosebleed, the pinch technique does not stop the bleeding. Pinching simply makes the blood run down the throat instead of out the nose. For a posterior nosebleed, doctors may place a specially shaped balloon in the nose and inflate it to compress the bleeding site. However, this and other types of posterior nasal packing are very uncomfortable and interfere with the person’s breathing. Doctors usually give people sedatives by vein before inserting this kind of balloon and packing. Also, people who have had this type of packing are admitted to the hospital and given oxygen and antibiotics to prevent an infection of the sinuses or the middle ear. The packing remains in place for 4 to 5 days. This procedure causes discomfort, but the discomfort can be relieved with treatments.

If the balloon or packing does not work, doctors need to directly close the bleeding vessel. Doctors typically do a surgical procedure in which an endoscope is used to examine the interior of the sinus. The endoscope enables the doctor to reach and close off (typically with a clip) the larger artery that feeds the bleeding vessel. Occasionally, doctors use x-ray techniques to pass a small catheter through the person’s blood vessels to the bleeding site and inject material to block the bleeding vessel (embolization).