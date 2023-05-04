Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Nasal Congestion and Discharge

(Runny Nose; Rhinorrhea)

ByMarvin P. Fried, MD, Montefiore Medical Center, The University Hospital of Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Reviewed/Revised May 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

Nasal congestion and discharge (a runny nose) are extremely common problems that commonly occur together but occasionally occur alone.

Causes of Nasal Congestion and Discharge

Common causes

The most common causes of nasal congestion and discharge are

Less common causes

Less common causes include

Fluid sometimes drains from an infected sinus.

Children sometimes put a foreign object in their nose. If adults do not see them do this, the first sign may be a foul-smelling nasal discharge due to infection and irritation from the foreign object. Rarely, adults with mental disorders put objects in their nose.

People who use nasal decongestant sprays for more than 3 to 5 days often experience significant rebound congestion (the return of congestion that is worse than before) when the effects of the decongestant wear off. People then continue using the decongestant in a vicious circle of persistent, worsening congestion. This situation (rhinitis medicamentosa) may persist for some time, and people may misinterpret it as a continuation of the original problem rather than a consequence of treatment.

People with vasomotor rhinitis have a recurrent watery nasal discharge that occurs without any known triggers.

Table

Evaluation of Nasal Congestion and Discharge

Not all episodes of nasal congestion and discharge require immediate evaluation by a doctor. The following information can help people decide whether a doctor’s evaluation is needed and help them know what to expect during the evaluation.

Warning signs

In people with nasal congestion and discharge, certain symptoms and characteristics are cause for concern. They include

  • Discharge from only one side of the nose, particularly if it contains pus or blood

  • Face pain, tenderness, or both

When to see a doctor

People should see a doctor right away if either of the following occurs:

  • They have warning signs.

  • Their caregiver thinks they may have put something in their nose.

People who have nasal congestion and discharge but no warning signs should call their doctor. They may not need to be seen, particularly if they have typical cold symptoms and are otherwise healthy.

What the doctor does

Doctors first ask questions about the person's symptoms and medical history and then do a physical examination. What doctors find during the history and physical examination often suggests a cause of the nasal congestion and discharge and the tests that may need to be done.

During the medical history, doctors ask about the following:

  • The nature of the discharge (such as whether it is watery, sticky, pus-filled, or bloody) and whether it is present most or all of the time (chronic) or comes and goes

  • Symptoms of possible causes, including fever and face pain (sinusitis); watery, itchy eyes (allergies); and sore throat, a general feeling of illness (malaise), fever, and cough (viral upper respiratory infection)

  • Whether people have allergies, diabetes, or a weakened immune system and whether they have been using decongestant sprays

If the discharge comes and goes, doctors try to determine whether it relates to where the person lives, the season, or exposure to potential triggers (such as pets or dust).

During the physical examination, doctors look at the following:

  • The face for redness over the sinuses just above the eyebrows (frontal sinuses) and the sinuses in the cheekbones (maxillary sinuses)

  • The membranes lining the nose (nasal mucosa) for color (whether they are red or pale), swelling, color and nature of the discharge, and (particularly in children) whether there is any foreign object

Doctors may also tap their finger over the sinuses to check for tenderness.

Testing

Testing is usually not needed for nasal symptoms unless severe sinusitis is suspected in a person with diabetes or a weakened immune system or with symptoms that do not resolve after treatment. In such cases, computed tomography (CT) is usually done.

Treatment of Nasal Congestion and Discharge

The best way to treat nasal congestion and discharge is to treat the underlying disorder. There are two basic approaches to relieving the symptoms:

  • Decongestants (spray or pills)

  • Antihistamines (pills)

 (crystal meth) that is a highly addictive stimulant.

Decongestants and antihistamines are not recommended for children under 6 years of age.

Treatment in older people

Key Points

  • Most nasal congestion and discharge are caused by an upper respiratory infection or allergies.

  • In children, doctors consider the possibility of a foreign object in the nose.

  • Doctors also consider the possibility of rebound congestion in people who overuse decongestant sprays.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.