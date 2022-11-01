Niacin deficiency (causing pellagra) is uncommon in countries with low rates of food insecurity. Many people with niacin deficiency also have deficiencies of protein, riboflavin (a B vitamin), and vitamin B6.

A distinctive dark red rash appears on the hands, feet, calves, neck, and face, and the tongue and mouth turn dark red.

People have digestive tract problems, fatigue, insomnia, apathy, and later confusion and memory loss.

The diagnosis is based on the diet history, symptoms, and sometimes urine tests.

High doses of nicotinamide or nicotinic acid, taken by mouth, can correct the deficiency.

Niacin, a B vitamin, is essential for the processing (metabolism) of carbohydrates, fats, and many other substances in the body and for the normal functioning of cells.

The term "niacin" is used in two ways: as a synonym for nicotinic acid and as a broader term that includes nicotinamide and nicotinic acid, two forms of this B vitamin.

Causes of Niacin Deficiency One form of niacin deficiency results from a deficiency of niacin. People who live in areas where maize (Indian corn) is the main food source are at risk of developing pellagra because maize is low in niacin and niacin in maize cannot be absorbed in the intestine unless the maize is treated with alkali (as it is when tortillas are prepared). Pellagra may be a seasonal disorder, appearing each spring and lasting through the summer, when the diet consists mainly of maize products. Pellagra also develops in people who have one of the following: Hartnup disease

Carcinoid syndrome

The following can lead to a deficiency of niacin: Alcohol use disorder

Diarrhea

Cirrhosis



Symptoms of Niacin Deficiency Typically, people with pellagra develop a symmetric, dark red rash that resembles a sunburn and becomes worse when it is exposed to sunlight (a condition called photosensitivity). The rash occurs in areas of sun exposure, and its location is distinctive: On the arms and hands (like gloves)

On the feet and calves (like boots)

Around the neck (like a necklace)

On the face forming a butterfly shape Skin abnormalities are persistent, and the affected areas may become brown and scaly. Rash on the Hands Due to Pellagra Image © Springer Science+Business Media Rash Around the Neck Due to Pellagra Image Image courtesy of the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The whole digestive tract is affected. The tongue and mouth may become inflamed and dark red. The tongue may swell, the mouth may burn, and sores may develop on both. The throat and esophagus may also burn. Saliva production may increase. Other symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal discomfort, constipation, and diarrhea (which may be bloody). Later, fatigue, insomnia, and apathy develop. Malfunction of the brain (encephalopathy) usually follows. It is characterized by confusion, disorientation, hallucinations, and memory loss. People may be overexcited, depressed, extremely elated (manic), delirious, or paranoid (thinking that people intend to harm them).

Diagnosis of Niacin Deficiency Physical examination

Urine tests

Relief of symptoms when niacin supplements are taken The diagnosis of niacin deficiency is based on the diet history and symptoms. Measuring a by-product of niacin in urine can help establish the diagnosis, but this test is not always available. The diagnosis is confirmed if niacin relieves symptoms.