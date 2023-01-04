Hemorrhoids are dilated, twisted blood vessels located in the wall of the lower rectum and anus.

The swollen vessels are caused by an increase in pressure.

Lumps form inside or outside of the anus, which can cause pain or bleeding.

The diagnosis is based on an examination of the anus and rectum, often with an anoscope, sigmoidoscope, or colonoscope.

Most hemorrhoid symptoms go away without treatment, but fiber, stool softeners, and sitz baths can help relieve them.

Some hemorrhoids are treated with a rubber band procedure, injection sclerotherapy, or infrared photocoagulation or sometimes surgery.

The rectum is the section of the digestive tract above the anus where stool is held before it passes out of the body through the anus.

The anus is the opening at the end of the digestive tract where stool leaves the body.

(See also Overview of the Anus and Rectum.)

Hemorrhoids occur when the blood vessels in the lower rectum or anus become enlarged.

Internal hemorrhoids are hemorrhoids that form above the junction between the anus and rectum (anorectal junction).

External hemorrhoids are hemorrhoids that form below the anorectal junction.

Both internal and external hemorrhoids may remain in the anus or protrude outside the anus.

Causes of Hemorrhoids Hemorrhoids Image Increased pressure in the vessels of the anorectal area leads to hemorrhoids. This pressure may result from pregnancy, frequent heavy lifting, or repeated straining during bowel movements (defecation). Constipation may contribute to straining.

Symptoms of Hemorrhoids External hemorrhoids form a lump on the anus. If a blood clot forms (called a thrombosed external hemorrhoid), the lump becomes larger and is more painful and more swollen than a hemorrhoid that is not thrombosed. External Hemorrhoids Hide Details This photo shows bulging hemorrhoids. Blood clots have formed (called thrombosed external hemorrhoids), making the hemorrhoids large, painful, and swollen. DR LARPENT/G.R.E.H.G.E.P./SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Internal hemorrhoids often do not cause a visible lump or pain, but they can bleed. Bleeding from internal hemorrhoids typically occurs with bowel movements, causing blood-streaked stool or toilet paper. The blood may turn water in the toilet bowl red. However, the amount of blood is usually small, and hemorrhoids rarely lead to severe blood loss or anemia. Hemorrhoids may discharge mucus and create a feeling that the rectum is not completely emptied after a bowel movement. Itching in the anal region (anal itching or pruritus ani) is usually not a symptom of hemorrhoids, but itching may develop if hemorrhoids make proper cleansing of the anal region difficult. Complications of hemorrhoids Hemorrhoids may become inflamed or thrombosed. Internal hemorrhoids may bleed.

Diagnosis of Hemorrhoids A doctor's examination

Anoscopy

Sometimes sigmoidoscopy or colonoscopy A doctor can readily diagnose swollen, painful hemorrhoids by inspecting the anus and rectum. An examination with an anoscope (a short, rigid tube used to view the rectum) is done to evaluate painless or bleeding hemorrhoids. People who have bleeding from the rectum may require a sigmoidoscopy or colonoscopy (see Endoscopy) to rule out a more serious condition, such as a tumor.