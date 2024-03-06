Peroxisomal Disorders

X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy is the most common peroxisomal disorder. It primarily affects the brain, spinal cord, and adrenal glands. Because the defective gene is on the X chromosome (1 of the sex chromosomes), the disorder occurs almost entirely in boys (see figure X-Linked Recessive Disorders).

The cerebral form of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy occurs between the ages of 4 years and 8 years. Children have symptoms of attention problems that progress over time to severe behavioral problems, dementia, and vision, hearing, and movement problems. This form causes total disability and death a few years after the diagnosis. Milder adolescent and adult cerebral forms have also been diagnosed.

Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) is a milder form of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy that occurs in a person's 20s or 30s. People have symptoms of stiffness, weakness, and leg pain that gets progressively worse over time. Problems with nerves cause the urinary sphincter (the muscular ring that keeps urine in the bladder until a person urinates) and sexual organs to stop working correctly. Some of these people also develop symptoms of the cerebral form.

People with any form of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy may also develop underactive adrenal glands (glands on the kidneys that secrete hormones). Some people develop adrenal insufficiency (Addison disease) but do not have brain and spinal cord problems.

Doctors diagnose X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy by doing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the brain and by analyzing the blood to look for certain fatty acids. The diagnosis is confirmed by gene sequencing. Genetic testing, which is used to determine whether a couple is at increased risk of having a baby with a hereditary genetic disorder, is also available.

Some people may be helped by bone marrow transplantation or stem cell transplantation. People who have problems with their adrenal glands are given corticosteroids.