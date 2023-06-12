An intracerebral hemorrhage begins abruptly, often during activity. A severe headache is common. However, headache may be mild or absent in older people.

Many people lose consciousness when an intracerebral hemorrhage occurs, often within seconds or a few minutes. Or people may become less aware of their surroundings and less able to understand, remember, and think clearly. Nausea, vomiting, and seizures are common.

If the hemorrhage is small, consciousness may not be affected, and headache or nausea may be mild or absent.

However, as the hemorrhage expands, symptoms suggesting brain dysfunction develop suddenly and steadily worsen.

Some symptoms, such as weakness, paralysis, loss of sensation, and numbness, often affect only one side of the body. People may be unable to speak or become confused. Vision may be impaired or lost. One or both eyes may be unable to move in certain directions. As a result, the eyes may point in different directions.

Large hemorrhages increase pressure within the skull. Sometimes the increased pressure pushes the brain downward and forces it through the rigid structures that separate the brain into compartments. The result is a serious problem called herniation. Pressure may be put on areas that control consciousness and breathing in the brain stem (which connects the cerebrum with the spinal cord). Herniation can cause loss of consciousness, coma, irregular breathing, and death.

Another serious problem is hydrocephalus. It occurs when cerebrospinal fluid (which surrounds the brain and spinal cord) is blocked from leaving the brain. The fluid accumulates within the brain and puts additional pressure on it. Hydrocephalus may contribute to symptoms caused by the hemorrhage, such as headaches, sleepiness, confusion, nausea, and vomiting and may increase the risk of coma and death.

Large hemorrhages are fatal within a few days in about half of people. In survivors, consciousness returns and problems caused by the hemorrhage usually gradually lessen as the blood is absorbed. Some people have surprisingly few problems because hemorrhage is less destructive to brain tissue than an inadequate blood supply.