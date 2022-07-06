Primary Cancerous Bone Tumors

Adamantinomas are rare tumors that most often develop in the shinbone (tibia). The tumors usually occur in adolescents and people who are in their 20s but can occur at any age. They often cause pain, and people often can feel the tumor beneath the skin when they run their fingers over it.

These tumors grow slowly and are low-grade cancers, which means they are less likely to spread (metastasize) than some other tumors. However, although rare, metastases do occur (mostly to the lungs).

To diagnose adamantinomas, doctors take x-rays and remove a tissue sample for examination under a microscope (biopsy).

To treat adamantinomas, doctors surgically remove them without cutting into the tumor, which risks spilling the tumor cells. If the cells spill, the cancer can return. On rare occasions, surgical removal of the affected leg (amputation) may be necessary depending on the location of the tumor or depending on whether the tumor returns.