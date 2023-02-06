Polycystic ovary syndrome is characterized by irregular or no menstrual periods and often obesity or symptoms caused by high levels of male hormones (androgens), such as excess body hair and acne.

Doctors often base the diagnosis on symptoms, but blood tests to measure hormone levels and ultrasonography may also be done.

Exercise, weight loss and/or medications with estrogen plus a progestin may help reduce symptoms (including excess body hair) and restore hormone levels to normal.



Polycystic ovary syndrome affects about 5 to 10% of women.

In the United States, it is the most common cause of infertility.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Hide Details Polycystic ovary syndrome gets its name from the many fluid-filled sacs (cysts) that often develop in the ovaries, causing them to enlarge.(shown here in the right ovary).

In many women with polycystic ovary syndrome, the body’s cells resist the effects of insulin (called insulin resistance or sometimes prediabetes). Insulin helps sugar (glucose) pass into cells so that they can use it for energy. When cells resist its effects, sugar accumulates in the blood, and the pancreas produces more insulin to try to lower sugar levels in the blood. If insulin resistance becomes moderate or severe, diabetes may develop.

If women who have polycystic ovary syndrome and are overweight or obese become pregnant, their risk of complications during pregnancy is increased. These complications include gestational diabetes (diabetes that develops during pregnancy), preterm delivery, and preeclampsia (a type of high blood pressure that develops during pregnancy).

Causes of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome What causes polycystic ovary syndrome is not clear. Some evidence suggests that it is caused by malfunction of the enzyme controlling the production of male hormones. This malfunction causes the production of male hormones (androgens) to increase. High levels of male hormones increase the risk of metabolic syndrome (with high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, and resistance to the effects of insulin) and risk of obesity. If male hormone levels remain high, the risk of diabetes, heart and blood vessel disorders (including atherosclerosis and coronary artery disease), and high blood pressure is increased. Also, some of the male hormones may be converted to estrogen, increasing estrogen levels. If not enough progesterone is produced to balance the increased level of estrogen and this situation continues a long time, the lining of the uterus (endometrium) may become extremely thick (a condition called endometrial hyperplasia) or cancer of the lining of the uterus (endometrial cancer) may develop. Polycystic ovary syndrome may also increase the risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (abnormal accumulation of fats inside liver cells that is not related to alcohol consumption).

Symptoms of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome typically develop during puberty and worsen with time. Symptoms vary from woman to woman. Sometimes in girls with polycystic ovary syndrome, menstrual periods do not start at puberty, and the ovaries do not release an egg (that is, women do not ovulate) or release an egg irregularly. Women or girls who have already started menstruation may have irregular vaginal bleeding or menstrual periods may stop. Women may also develop symptoms related to the high levels of male hormones—called masculinization or virilization. Common symptoms include acne and an increase in body hair (hirsutism). Rarely, changes include a deepened voice, a decrease in breast size, an increase in muscle size, hair growth in a male pattern (for example, on the chest and face), and thinning of hair or baldness. Many women with polycystic ovary syndrome have excess body weight, but some are thin. Producing too much insulin contributes to weight gain and makes losing weight difficult. Excess insulin due to insulin resistance may also cause skin in the armpits, on the nape of the neck, and in skinfolds to become dark and thick (a disorder called acanthosis nigricans). Acanthosis Nigricans in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Hide Details In people with polycystic ovary syndrome, skin in the armpits, on the nape of the neck, and in skinfolds may become dark and thick (a disorder called acanthosis nigricans). In dark-skinned people, the skin may have a leathery appearance (bottom photo). Images provided by Thomas Habif, MD. Other symptoms may include fatigue, low energy, sleep-related problems (including sleep apnea), mood swings, depression, anxiety, and headaches. If women develop metabolic syndrome, fat may accumulate in the abdomen.

Diagnosis of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome A doctor's evaluation, based on specific diagnostic criteria

Ultrasonography

Measurement of hormone levels Often, the diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome is based on symptoms. A pregnancy test is usually done. Blood tests to measure levels of male hormones are done and possibly levels of other hormones to check for other conditions, such as premature menopause or, rarely, Cushing syndrome. Ultrasonography is done to see whether the ovaries contain many cysts and to check for a tumor in an ovary or adrenal gland. These tumors can produce excess male hormones and thus cause the same symptoms as polycystic ovary syndrome. Ultrasonography may be done to check for abnormalities in the ovaries. Transvaginal ultrasonography is done if possible. It involves using a small handheld device inserted through the vagina to view the interior of the uterus. Transvaginal ultrasonography is not usually used in adolescent girls because the changes of puberty make it less likely to help diagnose polycystic ovary syndrome. Often, a biopsy of the uterine lining (endometrial biopsy) is done to make sure no cancer is present, particularly if women have abnormal vaginal bleeding. In women with this syndrome, doctors may do other tests to check for complications or other conditions that often occur in women with polycystic ovarian syndrome. Doctors may measure blood pressure and usually levels of blood sugar and fats (lipids), such as cholesterol, to check for metabolic syndrome, which increases the risk of coronary artery disease. Doctors may also do imaging tests to check for evidence of coronary artery disease. Imaging tests include coronary angiography (x-rays of arteries taken after a radiopaque contrast agent, which can be seen on x-rays, is injected into an artery) and computed tomography (CT) angiography (2- and 3-dimensional images of blood vessels taken after a radiopaque contrast agent is injected into a vein). Because women with polycystic ovary syndrome may have depression and anxiety, doctors ask them about symptoms of these disorders. If a problem is identified, they are referred to a mental health care practitioner and/or treated as needed.