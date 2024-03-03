Acne is caused by an interaction between hormones, skin oils, and bacteria, which results in inflammation of hair follicles (the pores in the skin where hair grows). Acne is characterized by many types of skin abnormalities (lesions). They vary in size and severity, and some go deeper into the skin than others do:

Blackheads (open comedones)

Whiteheads (closed comedones)

Pimples (inflamed closed comedones)

Raised, solid bumps (papules)

Surface bumps containing pus (pustules)

Deeper, firm bumps containing pus (nodules)

Larger pockets containing pus (cysts)

Sometimes even larger, deeper pockets containing pus (abscesses)

Both cysts and abscesses are pus-filled pockets, but abscesses are somewhat larger and deeper.

Abscesses Resulting From Acne Hide Details This photo shows red abscesses (pus-filled pockets) on the face. © Springer Science+Business Media

Sebaceous glands, which secrete an oily substance (sebum), lie in the dermis, the middle layer of skin. These glands are attached to the hair follicles. Sebum, along with dead skin cells, passes up from the sebaceous gland and hair follicle and out to the surface of the skin through the pores.

Hair Follicle Anatomy Image

Acne results when a collection of dried sebum, dead skin cells, and bacteria clogs the hair follicles, blocking the sebum from leaving through the pores.

A blackhead (open comedone) develops if the blockage is incomplete.

A whitehead (closed comedone) develops if the blockage is complete.

A pimple is an inflamed whitehead. The blocked sebum-filled hair follicle promotes overgrowth of the bacterium Cutibacterium acnes (formerly called Propionibacterium acnes), which is normally present in the hair follicle. This bacterium breaks down the sebum into substances that irritate the skin. The resulting inflammation causes the skin bumps that are commonly known as acne pimples. Deeper inflammation causes cysts and sometimes an abscess.

Acne Hide Details The skin contains many tiny hair follicles, or pores. Each pore contains a hair and a multi-lobed gland called a sebaceous gland. Sebaceous glands produce an oily substance called sebum, which normally travels up the pore to lubricate the hair and skin. Acne develops when a pore becomes clogged with excess sebum and dead skin cells. If the pore is partially clogged but the pathway to the skin's surface remains open, the dark surface of the dried sebum is called a blackhead. However, if the pathway to the skin's surface is blocked, the pore becomes infected and inflamed, resulting in a red, swollen, pus-filled bump called a pimple. Deeper and more serious infections may result in hard nodules under the skin's surface called cysts. People of any age can experience acne and most people have acne at some time in their lives. Frequently, acne occurs during puberty and in conjunction with a woman's menstrual cycle due to an increase in hormone production. Acne can most often be managed simply by washing with a mild soap and by using an over-the-counter topical medication. However, if the acne is consistently large and painful, or has produced scars, treatment by a physician may be necessary.

The most common trigger of acne is

Acne occurs mainly during puberty, when the sebaceous glands are stimulated by increased hormone levels, especially the androgens (such as testosterone), resulting in excessive sebum production. By a person's early to mid 20s, hormone levels usually have decreased enough that acne lessens or disappears. However, some women have acne into their 40s.

Other conditions that involve hormonal changes can affect the occurrence of acne as well:

Pregnancy or menstruation

Polycystic ovary syndrome

Certain medications

Certain products applied to the skin

Too-tight clothing

High humidity and sweating

Acne may occur with each menstrual period in younger women and may clear up or substantially worsen during pregnancy. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormone disorder that can disrupt the menstrual cycle and can trigger or worsen acne. The use of certain medications, particularly corticosteroids and anabolic steroids, can worsen acne or cause acne flare-ups. Certain cosmetics, cleansers, and lotions may worsen acne by clogging the pores. Clothing that is too tight and high humidity and sweating can trigger acne.

Because acne naturally varies in severity for most people—sometimes worsening, sometimes improving—pinpointing the factors that may cause an outbreak is difficult. Acne is often worse in the winter and better in the summer, perhaps because of sunlight's anti-inflammatory effects. There is no relationship, however, between acne and inadequate face washing, masturbation, eating chocolate, and sexual activity. It is not clear whether milk products and a diet that is high in simple or processed carbohydrates and sugars (a high-glycemic diet) contribute to acne.