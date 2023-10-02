Cancer of the Uterus

Surgery to remove the uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries

Removal of nearby lymph nodes

For more advanced cancer, radiation therapy with or without chemotherapy

Hysterectomy (surgical removal of the uterus) is the mainstay of treatment for women who have endometrial cancer.

Doctors can remove the uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries using one of the following methods:

Making an incision in the abdomen (open surgery)

Using a thin viewing tube (laparoscope) inserted through a small incision just below the navel, then threading instruments through the laparoscope, sometimes with robotic assistance (laparoscopic surgery)

Removing the tissues through the vagina (vaginal surgery)

These methods usually take about 1 to 2 hours and require a general anesthetic. Afterward, vaginal bleeding and pain may occur. Recovery may take up to 6 weeks.

For laparoscopic surgery, thin instruments and a small video camera are inserted through tiny incisions near the navel. The camera sends an image of the abdomen's interior to a monitor. While looking at the monitor, surgeons hold the instruments in their hands and use them to cut and sew tissue.

For robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery, laparoscopy is done in the usual way. But robotic arms, rather than surgeons, hold the instruments. Surgeons use hand controls to manipulate the arms of the robot. The camera used provides a 3-dimensional, highly detailed (high-definition) image of the interior that is displayed on a console. Surgeons sit at the console to view this image and use a computer that translates their hand movements into precise movements of the instruments.

After laparoscopic or vaginal surgery, hospital stays are shorter than after open surgery (which involves a larger incision). Also, women usually have less pain and fewer complications and can return more quickly to normal activities.

For uterine cancer, total hysterectomy is usually done (the entire uterus including the cervix is removed).

For uterine cancer, nearby lymph nodes are usually removed at the same time as hysterectomy. These tissues are examined by a pathologist to determine whether the cancer has spread and, if so, how far it has spread. With this information, doctors can determine whether additional treatment (chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or a progestin) is needed after surgery.

When the cancer appears to be only in the uterus, doctors may do sentinel lymph node dissection instead of removing all the lymph nodes. A sentinel lymph node is the first lymph node that cancer cells are likely to spread to. There may be more than one sentinel lymph node. These nodes are called sentinel lymph nodes because they are the first to warn that cancer has spread.

A sentinel lymph node dissection involves

Identifying the sentinel lymph node (called mapping)

Removing it

Examining it to determine whether cancer cells are present

To identify sentinel lymph nodes, doctors inject a blue or green dye and/or a radioactive substance, usually into the cervix. These substances travel to the lymph nodes near the uterus and map the pathway from the uterus to the lymph node (or nodes) nearest the uterus. During surgery, doctors check for lymph nodes that look blue or green or that give off a radioactive signal (detected by a handheld device). Doctors remove this node (or nodes) and send it to a laboratory to be checked for cancer. If the sentinel lymph node or nodes do not contain cancer cells, no other lymph nodes are removed (unless they look abnormal).

Treatment of endometrial cancer that has not spread outside the uterus If the cancer has not spread beyond the uterus, hysterectomy plus removal of the fallopian tubes and ovaries (salpingo-oophorectomy) usually cures the cancer.

Treatment of endometrial cancer that has spread to the cervix or to nearby tissues, the vagina, or lymph nodes If cancer has spread to the cervix (stage II) or to nearby tissues, the vagina, or lymph nodes (stage III), radiation therapy, sometimes with chemotherapy, is required. Surgery to remove the uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries is usually also done.

Treatment of very advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer Radiation therapy may be given after surgery in case some undetected cancer cells remain. If the cancer has spread to the cervix or beyond the uterus, radiation therapy is usually recommended after surgery. In some cases (as when cancer has spread to the cervix, an ovary, or lymph nodes), surgery plus radiation therapy results in a better prognosis. If the cancer has spread to distant organs or recurs, chemotherapy, or sometimes immunotherapy, may be used instead of or sometimes with radiation therapy. These medications reduce the cancer’s size and control its spread in more than half of women treated.

Treatment of sarcoma of the uterus For sarcoma of the uterus (a more aggressive form of endometrial cancer), treatment is hysterectomy plus removal of the fallopian tubes and ovaries (salpingo-oophorectomy) and usually chemotherapy. If surgery is not possible, radiation and/or chemotherapy is used.