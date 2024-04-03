Prelabor Rupture of Membranes (PROM)

Prelabor rupture of membranes is the leaking of amniotic fluid from around the fetus at any time before labor starts.

After the membranes rupture, labor often soon follows.

If labor does not begin within 6 to 12 hours, the risk of infections in the woman and fetus increases.

If labor does not start soon after the membranes rupture and the pregnancy is 34 weeks or more and the fetus’s lungs are mature, labor is usually started artificially (induced).

If the pregnancy is less than 34 weeks and the fetus's lungs are not mature enough, the woman is usually hospitalized, monitored closely, and given corticosteroids to help the fetus's lungs mature and antibiotics to treat and prevent any infection that might trigger labor and/or harm the fetus.

If the pregnancy is less than 32 weeks, women may be given magnesium sulfate to reduce the risk of cerebral palsy.

Rupture of the membranes is commonly described as “the water breaks.” When the membranes break, the fluid within the membranes around the fetus (amniotic fluid) flows out from the vagina. The flow varies from a trickle to a gush. As soon as the membranes have ruptured, a woman should contact her doctor or midwife.

Usually, the fluid-filled membranes containing the fetus rupture during labor. But occasionally in normal pregnancies, the membranes rupture before labor starts—prelabor rupture.

PROM may occur near the due date (at 37 weeks or later, when pregnancy is considered full term) or earlier (called preterm prelabor rupture if it occurs earlier than 37 weeks). If rupture is preterm, delivery is also likely to be too early (preterm).

Regardless of when prelabor rupture occurs, it increases the risk of problems such as

Intra-amniotic infection (infection of the membranes containing the fetus) and infections in the fetus

The fetus being in an abnormal position

Early detachment of the placenta (placental abruption)

Infection of the uterus can cause a fever, a heavy or foul-smelling vaginal discharge, or abdominal pain.

If prelabor rupture results in a preterm delivery, the premature newborn has an increased risk of the following:

Lung problems

Bleeding in the brain

Possibly death

When there is bleeding in the brain, the brain may not develop normally, causing problems such as cerebral palsy.

If the pregnancy is less than 24 weeks when the membranes rupture, the fetus's limbs may be deformed.

After the membranes rupture, contractions usually begin within 24 hours when the woman is at term but may not start for 4 days or longer if rupture occurs between 32 and 34 weeks of pregnancy.

Diagnosis of PROM Examination of the vagina and cervix using a speculum Using a speculum to spread the walls of the vagina, the doctor or midwife examines the vagina and cervix (the lower part of the uterus) to confirm that the membranes have ruptured and to estimate how much the cervix has opened (dilated). If doctors see amniotic fluid leaking from the vagina, it is likely the membranes have ruptured. Doctors may do other tests (examine the fluid on a slide or check its pH). If PROM is diagnosed and the fetus can survive outside the uterus, the woman is usually admitted to a hospital so that the status of the fetus can be determined.