Other Commonly Abused Substances

Erythropoietin is a hormone produced by the kidneys. It stimulates bone marrow to produce red blood cells. Erythropoietin is also manufactured as a medication. Darbepoetin is a medication similar to erythropoietin. Both medications are used to increase production of red blood cells in people with certain kinds of anemia. Athletes may take erythropoietin or darbepoetin because they believe that with more red blood cells, more oxygen can get to their muscles, enabling them to perform better.

Using erythropoietin or darbepoetin without medical need may change the body’s regulation of red blood cell production, so that the number of red blood cells suddenly decreases when these medications are stopped.