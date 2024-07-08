Diverticulosis is the presence of 1 or more balloon-like sacs (diverticula), usually in the large intestine (colon).

The cause of diverticulosis is unknown but may be related to diet, a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, smoking, and use of certain medications.

Spasms of the muscular layer of the intestine are thought to be another cause of diverticula.

Diverticula usually cause no symptoms, but sometimes they become inflamed or bleed, causing blood in the stool or bleeding from the rectum.

Typically, the diagnosis is confirmed by colonoscopy or a computed tomography (CT) scan.

If people have symptoms, a high-fiber diet and stool-bulking agents are given, but sometimes bleeding occurs and requires colonoscopy or even surgery.

What Is Diverticulosis?

(See also Definition of Diverticular Disease.)

Diverticula in the large intestine occur when a defect develops in the thick, muscular middle layer of the bowel. The thin inner layers of the bowel bulge out through the defect and create a small sac. Diverticula usually do not cause any problems but they sometimes become inflamed or bleed.

Diverticula may develop anywhere in the large intestine, but they are more common in the sigmoid colon, which is the last part of the large intestine just before the rectum.

Diverticula vary in diameter from 1/10 inch to almost half an inch (about 3 to more than 10 millimeters). Giant diverticula, which are rare, are larger than 1½ inches (about 4 centimeters) in diameter. A person may have only a single giant diverticulum.

Diverticula are uncommon before age 40 but become more common rapidly thereafter. Most people over age 70 have them.

Overview of Diverticulosis and... video

Causes of Diverticulosis of the Large Intestine The cause of diverticulosis is unknown but may be related to a diet low in fiber or high in red meat, a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and smoking and use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), aspirin, corticosteroids, and opioids. Other possible risk factors include family history and alterations in the structure of the large intestine and the way in which waste products move through it. Diverticula are thought to be caused by spasms of the muscular layer of the intestine. The resulting pressure that these spasms exert on the intestinal contents causes a part of the wall to bulge at a point of weakness, usually near to where an artery penetrates the muscular layer of the large intestine. An increase in the thickness of the muscular layer is a common finding in the sigmoid colon of people with diverticulosis. The cause of a giant diverticulum is unclear.

Symptoms of Diverticulosis of the Large Intestine Diverticula themselves are not dangerous. In fact, most people with diverticulosis do not have symptoms. However, people with diverticulosis can sometimes have unexplained painful cramps or bowel movement disturbances (such as constipation). Complications of diverticulosis Complications of diverticulosis are more common among people who smoke, have obesity, have HIV infection, take NSAIDs, or are undergoing cancer chemotherapy. The most common complications are Diverticulitis

Gastrointestinal bleeding Diverticulitis is inflammation with or without infection of a diverticulum, which causes abdominal pain and can result in a collection of pus (abscess) around the inflamed diverticulum. If a hole (perforation) develops in the diverticulum, fluid and bacteria can leak into the abdomen and cause a very serious condition called peritonitis. A diverticulum can bleed into the intestine. Bleeding is painless but can be heavy and result in blood passing out through the rectum (see Gastrointestinal Bleeding). Most episodes of bleeding stop spontaneously. However, in some people, doctors have to do colonoscopy or surgery to stop the bleeding. The bleeding may be serious enough to require a blood transfusion.

Diagnosis of Diverticulosis of the Large Intestine Colonoscopy or computed tomography (CT) scan Diverticulosis is suspected when symptoms such as unexplained painful cramps, bowel movement disturbances, or painless rectal bleeding, especially in an older adult, are present. Diverticula that do not cause symptoms are usually found incidentally during colonoscopy, video capsule endoscopy, barium enema, CT scan, or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The diagnosis of diverticulosis is usually confirmed by examining the large intestine using a flexible viewing tube (colonoscopy) or sometimes a CT scan of the abdomen. If the person has severe abdominal pain, doctors usually prefer CT so as not to rupture the inflamed intestine. Diverticulosis Hide Details This image shows multiple openings of diverticula (arrows) in the large intestine (colon). To see the diverticula, doctors examine the large intestine using a flexible viewing tube (a procedure called colonoscopy). Image provided by David M. Martin, MD. If blood is present in the stool, a colonoscopy is usually the best method with which to identify the source. However, in people who are bleeding a lot, CT angiography or radionuclide scans taken after radioactive red blood cells are injected into a vein may be required to determine the source of bleeding.