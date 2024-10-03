skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Jonette E. Keri, MD, PhD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Dermatology, Acne, Rosacea

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington, DC
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington, DC
  • Residency: Dermatology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, FL
  • Doctorate: Georgetown University, Washington, DC

Certifications

  • American Board of Dermatology

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
  • Over 40 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Manual Chapters and Commentaries

Commentaries