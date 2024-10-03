Jonette E. Keri, MD, PhD
Specialities and Expertise
- Dermatology, Acne, Rosacea
Education
- Medical School: Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington, DC
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington, DC
- Residency: Dermatology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, FL
- Doctorate: Georgetown University, Washington, DC
Certifications
- American Board of Dermatology
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
- Over 40 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Manual Chapters and Commentaries
Commentaries